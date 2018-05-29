Juan S. Perez

Juan Savedra Perez passed away at home, Saturday, May 26, 2018, surrounded by family.

He was born March 8, 1938 in Roper, Kansas to Catarino Perez and Eulogia Savedra Perez. He is preceded in death by his brothers Eulalio S. Perez and Joe S. Perez.

Juan is survived by his siblings, Jesse Perez of Gilroy, CA, Vicente Perez of Los Angeles, CA, and Frances Zamarron of Gilroy, CA; his three children: Jennie Garcia, of Gilroy, CA; Joanne Britton, of Grover Beach, CA; and David J. Perez of Vancouver, WA, as well as 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter and many other family members.

He will be remembered for his lifelong devotion to his family and for the wisdom he shared with those closest to him. As a young man, his family moved frequently, often living in the humblest of circumstances. Juan helped to desegregate the University of Mississippi as a military policeman in the U.S. Army. He afterward settled in Gilroy to be near his brothers and sister. He led a long and successful career with the U.S. Postal Service, where he was often recognized for his excellent work and perfect attendance.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed contemplating and dealing in residential real estate. He also appreciated and owned a number of high performance sports cars. He enjoyed taking walks on the Gilroy levy, reading biographies of famous and infamous figures, and frequenting the Gilroy public library.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/donate.

