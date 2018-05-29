May 11, 1941 - May 24, 2018

Memorial Services Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 2:00pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 8531 Forest St. Gilroy.

He passed away at his home in Gilroy after a lengthy illness.

Dear father of Roy Salinas Jr (Judy), Alexander Salinas (Berenice), Yvonne Lopez (Jimmie), and Belinda Jacob (Jerry). Loving Grandfather of Andrew, Azalea, Amanda, Jimmie Jr. Anthony, Michael, Matthew, and Mark. Great Grandfather of Andre and Kiera.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ellen. Survived by two sisters