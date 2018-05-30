City honors the fallen

Crowds braved the heat on the Memorial Day holiday Monday, May 28 to honor service women and men who paid the highest price—giving up their lives in the line of duty.

Beginning the day with a Remembrance Ceremony at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, the public continued its show of support during Gilroy’s annual Memorial Day parade.

Although there was no official car show during this year’s events, some stylish rides made their way along the parade route. The 36 vehicles began at the train station on Monterey and Seventh Street, made its way down 10th and finished at Gilroy High School.