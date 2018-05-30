Election volunteers needed

The Registrar of Voters is still seeking volunteers for the June 5 primary election, with stipends up to $200. Volunteers are needed from around the county, including specific areas in San Jose, as well as in Los Gatos, Cupertino, Milpitas, Mountain View, Morgan Hill and Santa Clara. While volunteers do not need to be bilingual to serve as election officers, residents who speak Spanish, Farsi, Khmer or Syriac as well as English are needed in Morgan Hill.

Sign up at sccgov.org/sites/rov/volunteer/pages/officer.aspx or call 408-299-POLL (7655). Experience is not necessary; all training is provided.

Election Officers perform fundamental functions such as checking in voters, providing and collecting ballots and making sure ballots are returned to the Registrar’s office for counting and tallying. They protect the voter’s right to cast a ballot in a safe, secure, nonpartisan atmosphere and provide assistance when necessary.

Election officers must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents ages 18 and older who are registered to vote, or high school students ages 16 and older with permission from both a parent and principal, and with a minimum GPA of 2.5.