Gilroy Police Blotter

Embezzlement

In April on East 10th Street, an employee was arrested for embezzlement and conducting fake returns.

Burglary

On May 13 a business on Monterey Street was burglarized when thieves cut a side gate and smashed a glass door. A $2,200 gas-powered paint sprayer was taken.

Attempted Burglary

On May 14 two unknown people forcibly entered a home on Westwood Drive. They were scared off by the resident, who was home at the time.

Car Theft

On May 10 at the Automall, a 2017 Nissan Altima was stolen.

Weapons

On May 16 at the Circle K gas station on First Street, an unknown person in a black Chrysler fired three rounds into another vehicle. No arrests were made.

Commercial Burglary

On May 18 at the Sherwin Williams store on Monterey Street, more than $6,000 in property and cash was stolen in a burglary.

Robbery

On May 18 at 10:30 p.m. an unknown person brandished a knife and demanded cash from a clerk on First Street. The suspect fled in a white SUV.

Robbery

On May 18 at 7:46 p.m. on Carmel Street, three unknown persons stole a Fitco BMX bike at gunpoint. When the victim refused to give up the bike, one of the suspects brandished a handgun from his waistband. The suspect then dropped the magazine, picked it up, loaded the weapon, and directed the other two suspects to take the bike. Two of the suspects rode off on the bike, one riding on the handlebars, while the third ran off on foot.

Resisting Arrest

On May 19 on First Street, police found a suspect who had previously been told to leave the area hiding in bushes. When asked to go, he refused and kicked and punched police and was arrested.

Petty Theft

On Engle Way on May 19 at 3:30 a.m., an unknown person siphoned diesel fuel from a company truck.

Threat

On May 19 on Windsong Way, a victim reported that their husband made non-specific threats to harm people after he learned his wife filed for divorce.

Weapons

On May 20 a suspect was arrested on Monterey Street for having a replica firearm and a controlled substance.

Fraud

A victim shared personal banking information with a person he met on Snapchat.

Theft

On the 1100 block Olympic Court, an unknown person stole a shotgun.

DUI

On May 21 on First Street at 2:21 a.m., a suspect was pulled over for driving without headlights and then arrested for DUI.

Fraud

On Kings Place, an unknown person used a debit card accidentally left in a US Bank ATM.

Injury DUI

On May 21 at 7:49 p.m. after a DUI accident, a suspect was found in possession of MDMA/Ecstasy, psilocybin, concentrated cannabis and cannabis.

Vandalism

On May 22 at 2:49 a.m. on Camino Arroyo, police arrested two suspects while they tried to cut the locks on a clothes donation box.

Theft

Three unidentified youths committed strong arm robbery when they forcibly stole a box of Swisher Sweet cigars from a business on 10th Street.

Fraud

On Monterey Street, a suspect was arrested after trying to purchase a vehicle with a fraudulent check.

Petty Theft

On May 25 an unknown person stole $500 worth of baby formula from the Target on Camino Arroyo.

Vandalism

Following a series of threats via text message, a suspect vandalized a victim’s vehicle on First Street, causing approximately $1,400 in damage.

Robbery

On May 26 at the Walmart on Camino Arroyo, a Hispanic male forcibly stole a purse from a victim and fled the scene. The victim reported more than $2,000 worth of items stolen.

Drunk

On Monterey Street at 12:30 a.m., an intoxicated person was arrested after trying to start a fight.