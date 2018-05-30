GUSD names Employee Recognition recipients

Four Gilroy Unified School District employees were honored with Employee Recognition Program awards at the May 17 Board of Trustees meeting.

The honorees, chosen from GUSD’s four bargaining units, were: Rachel Mendoza, California School Employees Association; Sara Espinosa, Gilroy Federation of Paraeducators; Adrienne Summers, Gilroy Teachers Association; and Kermit Schrock, Management.

The program, developed by Superintendent Deborah Flores and the board of trustees, recognizes “the valuable contributions to the district’s students, schools and community by staff members,” according to a district press release. Recipients were nominated by other staff members.

Mendoza, who works at Christopher High School, was nominated by attendance liaison Melissa Vernon “for her contagious positive energy that makes CHS a great place to be and dedication to every aspect of her job.”

Espinosa, who works at South Valley Middle School, was nominated by education specialist and special day class teacher Maria Jose Garcia “for going above and beyond in her work performance and the kind, loving care she shares for her students.”

Summers was nominated by student services director Anna Pulido “for her tireless dedication to students in the district and support she shows her colleagues.”

Schrock was nominated by Luigi Aprea Elementary School Principal Tami Espinosa “for his willingness to help staff at all school sites with data analysis and program support.”

This is the second year of the Employee Recognition Program.

“The board of trustees is so pleased to see staff being recognized for their dedication and commitment to the district,” board president Linda Piceno said.

The review committee, comprised of representatives from each of the four units, reviewed 30 nominations and presented four finalists to the district’s seven-member cabinet, which approved the recommendations made by the committee.

“As always with these types of programs, it was a difficult decision because so many of our staff make incredible contributions in their own individual way on a daily basis benefiting our students, staff and community,” Flores said.