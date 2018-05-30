Sewer line work continues

Sewer line improvements on First Street between Monterey Road and Wayland Lane were to begin this week and continue through August.

Construction will take place between 9am and 3pm. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Following the sewer line rehabilitation, work will begin on water line rehabilitation between Monterey Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard.

Once the sewer line and water line work have been completed, final repaving work by Caltrans can begin. The timeline for this work will be set by Caltrans. For information, call 408-220-6025 or visit YourVoice.CityofGilroy.org.