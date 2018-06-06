Big week for Gilroy, Christopher grads

Gilroy High School’s Class of 2018 was the first to receive diplomas this week, at a June 7 commencement ceremony on the 750 W. 10th St. campus, as their crosstown peers at Christopher High School were set to walk June 8, also on campus setting at the 850 Day Road school.

Christopher’s newest graduating class, which was scheduled to receive diplomas at 6 p.m. today, has 415 students. This year’s Cougar class valedictorian is Jennie Kim, who will be attending UC Berkeley in the fall, while the CHS 2018 salutatorian is Garrett Ivan.

Gilroy’s 250 graduates were to receive their high school diplomas early Thursday evening at the campus’s Centennial Circle. The Mustang class valedictorian is Sloane Pace, while the GHS 2018 salutatorian is Isabel Prieto.

Look for photo coverage of the 2018 graduations in next week’s Dispatch and at gilroydispatch.com, along with salutatorian and valedictorian speeches.