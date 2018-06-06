Gilroy Foundation announces more than $830K in awards

SCHOLARSHIPS GIVEN TO GILROY GRADUATES

The Gilroy Foundation has announced more than $830,000 in scholarships to local students and grants to local nonprofits.

Scholarships for local students totaled $525,250, according to the foundation.

Youth programs topped this year’s list of foundation grantees, which followed a rigorous examination by foundation staff and its board.

The Connell Family Gilroy Unified School District Music Fund received $58,500 for an elementary choral teacher, and the Don Christopher Fund received $102,000 for Christopher High School programs.

Child Advocates of Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley Children’s Fund each received a $5,000 grant.

Here is the complete list of Gilroy Foundation grants for 2018:

General Competitive Grant Total: $57,407.11

Gilroy Unified School District Special Day Class Preschool, $500

Las Animas Elementary School, $500

Ascension Solorsano Middle School, Mobile Migrant family gift bags, $600

Gilroy NJB National Junior Basketball, $636.25

Ascension Solorsano Middle School, activity tables, $805.35

Gilroy Compassion Center, $1,000

El Roble Elementary School, Second grade reading books, $1,000

Operation Freedom Paws, $1,000

Gavilan College Student Health Services, $1,300

RotaCare Gilroy Free Medical Clinic, $1,500

Ascension Solorsano Middle School, sensory room, $2,000

The Health Trust, $2,000

Rebekah Children’s Services, Resilient Families Program, $2,000

Shining Star Prom, $2,000

Gateway School, $2,065.08

Community Solutions, $2,142.56

Rebekah Children’s Services, Breakfast Program, $2,500

Gilroy Arts Alliance, $2,550

Gilroy High School, physics class, $2,796.48

Learning and Loving Education Center, $3,000

Rod Kelley Elementary School, $3,500

DreamPower Foundation, $4,000

Gilroy High School FFA Boosters Club, $4,000

Community Media Access Media Partnership (CMAP), $4,011.39

Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, $5,000

Silicon Valley Children’s Fund, $5,000

Arts Grants:

Julie Hayes “Rising Star” Performing Arts Competitive Grant, $20,000

STAR ARTS Education, Purchase an all-terrain mobile stage

Richard Hayes “Like a Rock” Industrial Arts Competitive Grant, $20,000

Gilroy Arts Alliance, A video wall projection system for theater, digital exhibits and educational use for children and adults

Designated Grant Total: $218,150

Gilroy Senior Advisory Board Fund:

City Senior Programs, $450

Ernie and Del Filice Family Fund

St. Mary School Library, $475

Lai Family Cañada de los Osos

Cañada de los Osos, $550

Chuck and Rosemary Anderson Family Fund

Operation Freedom Paws, $600

Gilroy Dog Park

City of Gilroy, $625

Jay Minzer and Peter Ciccarelli Memorial Fund

Rebekah’s Culinary Academy, $650

Al and Bunny Filice Family Fund

Gilroy Historical Society Museum, $750

Don and Karen Christopher Fund

Gilroy Compassion Center, $825

Chamber of Commerce Sorenson Lake Fund

Gavilan College Business Scholarship, $1,000

Elan Family Investments Youth Fund

Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $1,000

R.J. Dyer Family Fund

Informed Choices, $1,100

Gary Filice Memorial Fund

Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $1,225

St. Mary School Development Foundation Fund

Tuition Assistance Program, $1,400

Rudy Melone Fund for Music and the Arts\

Gavilan College Music and Arts Programs, $1,450

Archer Klein Foundation Fund

GHS Scholarship Program, $1,500

Kai and Libby Lai Family Fund

Gavilan College Scholarship Program, $1,500

Peter and Genevieve Blaettler Family Fund

St. Mary School Tuition Assistance Program, $1,650

Sean Michael Merriman Operation Freedom Paws

Operation Freedom Paws, $3,500

Sean Michael Merriman Youth Rec. Fund

Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $3,600

Sean Michael Merriman SJ Family Center Fund

St. Joseph’s Programs, $13,800

Gilroy Center for the Arts Endowment Fund

Gilroy Arts Alliance, $20,000

Connell Family GUSD Music Fund

GUSD Elementary Choral Teacher, $58,500

Don Christopher Fund for CHS

CHS Programs, $102,000

Donor-Advised Grant Total: $29,245

David and Patty Chantler Family Fund

South County Tail Waggers, $475

Heinzen Family Fund

Las Animas, books, $500

Richard R. Corona Memorial Fund

West Coast Post Trauma Retreat, $525

Frank Della Maggiora Fund

Cañada de los Osos, $550

Jack and Atsuko Obata Family Fund

Operation Freedom Paws, $575

Bill Anderson Memorial Fund

St. Mary School sixth and eighth grades, $650

Steve and Teresa Costa Family Fund

Ron and Donna Pray Family Fund

Operation Freedom Paws, $700

Drewitz Family Fund

Community Solutions, $250

St. Joseph’s Family Center, $500

Jeff and Jennifer Speno Family Fund

Cañada de los Osos, $ 650

Sisters’ Family Fund

Morgan Hill Peace Monument, $775

Becker Family Fund

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Rye Brook, NY, $400

Community Solutions, $500

Steve and Jan Peat Family Fund

Keepers Closet, $650

Kraemer Family Fund

St. Joseph’s Family Center, $1,000

Margarita Ibarra Memorial Fund

Gilroy Compassion Center, $1,000

Morsilli Family Fund

Ladies of Charity, $1,000

John and Lee Blaettler Family Fund

GHS Girls Basketball, $1,050

Daly-Wallace Family Fund

Cañada de los Osos, $1,100

Natalia Salcido Legacy Fund

CHS Cheer and Dance Team, $1,200

Patty Filice Family Fund

St. Joseph’s Family Center, $1,350

Filice Family Trust

South County Tail Waggers, $1,400

John and Dolores Kent Family Fund

Gilroy Arts Alliance Competitive Grant, $2,450

Katie McKinley Memorial Fund

Pepperdine University, $2,600

Latino Family Fund

Rebekah Children’s Services Culinary Academy, $625

South Valley Middle School Coding and Robotics Club, $1,170

South Valley Middle School Mariachi Program, $1,200

Child Advocates CASA of Silicon Valley, $1,250

South County Cal-SOAP, $1,250

South Valley Middle School Folkloric Program, $1,250

Gilroy Foundation Youth Board grant

DreamPower Foundation, $1,000

Latino Family Fund, Youth in Philanthropy

DreamPower Foundation, $500

Informed Choices, $500

Operation Freedom Paws, $500

Compassion Center, $500

Operation Freedom Paws, $500