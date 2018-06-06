Gilroy Foundation announces more than $830K in awards

The Gilroy Foundation has announced more than $830,000 in scholarships to local students and grants to local nonprofits.
Scholarships for local students totaled $525,250, according to the foundation.
Youth programs topped this year’s list of foundation grantees, which followed a rigorous examination by foundation staff and its board.
The Connell Family Gilroy Unified School District Music Fund received $58,500 for an elementary choral teacher, and the Don Christopher Fund received $102,000 for Christopher High School programs.
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley Children’s Fund each received a $5,000 grant.
Here is the complete list of Gilroy Foundation grants for 2018:
General Competitive Grant Total: $57,407.11
- Gilroy Unified School District Special Day Class Preschool, $500
- Las Animas Elementary School, $500
- Ascension Solorsano Middle School, Mobile Migrant family gift bags, $600
- Gilroy NJB National Junior Basketball, $636.25
- Ascension Solorsano Middle School, activity tables, $805.35
- Gilroy Compassion Center, $1,000
- El Roble Elementary School, Second grade reading books, $1,000
- Operation Freedom Paws, $1,000
- Gavilan College Student Health Services, $1,300
- RotaCare Gilroy Free Medical Clinic, $1,500
- Ascension Solorsano Middle School, sensory room, $2,000
- The Health Trust, $2,000
- Rebekah Children’s Services, Resilient Families Program, $2,000
- Shining Star Prom, $2,000
- Gateway School, $2,065.08
- Community Solutions, $2,142.56
- Rebekah Children’s Services, Breakfast Program, $2,500
- Gilroy Arts Alliance, $2,550
- Gilroy High School, physics class, $2,796.48
- Learning and Loving Education Center, $3,000
- Rod Kelley Elementary School, $3,500
- DreamPower Foundation, $4,000
- Gilroy High School FFA Boosters Club, $4,000
- Community Media Access Media Partnership (CMAP), $4,011.39
- Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, $5,000
- Silicon Valley Children’s Fund, $5,000
Arts Grants:
- Julie Hayes “Rising Star” Performing Arts Competitive Grant, $20,000
- STAR ARTS Education, Purchase an all-terrain mobile stage
- Richard Hayes “Like a Rock” Industrial Arts Competitive Grant, $20,000
- Gilroy Arts Alliance, A video wall projection system for theater, digital exhibits and educational use for children and adults
Designated Grant Total: $218,150
- Gilroy Senior Advisory Board Fund:
- City Senior Programs, $450
- Ernie and Del Filice Family Fund
- St. Mary School Library, $475
- Lai Family Cañada de los Osos
- Cañada de los Osos, $550
- Chuck and Rosemary Anderson Family Fund
- Operation Freedom Paws, $600
- Gilroy Dog Park
- City of Gilroy, $625
- Jay Minzer and Peter Ciccarelli Memorial Fund
- Rebekah’s Culinary Academy, $650
- Al and Bunny Filice Family Fund
- Gilroy Historical Society Museum, $750
- Don and Karen Christopher Fund
- Gilroy Compassion Center, $825
- Chamber of Commerce Sorenson Lake Fund
- Gavilan College Business Scholarship, $1,000
- Elan Family Investments Youth Fund
- Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $1,000
- R.J. Dyer Family Fund
- Informed Choices, $1,100
- Gary Filice Memorial Fund
- Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $1,225
- St. Mary School Development Foundation Fund
- Tuition Assistance Program, $1,400
- Rudy Melone Fund for Music and the Arts\
- Gavilan College Music and Arts Programs, $1,450
- Archer Klein Foundation Fund
- GHS Scholarship Program, $1,500
- Kai and Libby Lai Family Fund
- Gavilan College Scholarship Program, $1,500
- Peter and Genevieve Blaettler Family Fund
- St. Mary School Tuition Assistance Program, $1,650
- Sean Michael Merriman Operation Freedom Paws
- Operation Freedom Paws, $3,500
- Sean Michael Merriman Youth Rec. Fund
- Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $3,600
- Sean Michael Merriman SJ Family Center Fund
- St. Joseph’s Programs, $13,800
- Gilroy Center for the Arts Endowment Fund
- Gilroy Arts Alliance, $20,000
- Connell Family GUSD Music Fund
- GUSD Elementary Choral Teacher, $58,500
- Don Christopher Fund for CHS
- CHS Programs, $102,000
Donor-Advised Grant Total: $29,245
- David and Patty Chantler Family Fund
- South County Tail Waggers, $475
- Heinzen Family Fund
- Las Animas, books, $500
- Richard R. Corona Memorial Fund
- West Coast Post Trauma Retreat, $525
- Frank Della Maggiora Fund
- Cañada de los Osos, $550
- Jack and Atsuko Obata Family Fund
- Operation Freedom Paws, $575
- Bill Anderson Memorial Fund
- St. Mary School sixth and eighth grades, $650
- Steve and Teresa Costa Family Fund
- Ron and Donna Pray Family Fund
- Operation Freedom Paws, $700
- Drewitz Family Fund
- Community Solutions, $250
- St. Joseph’s Family Center, $500
- Jeff and Jennifer Speno Family Fund
- Cañada de los Osos, $ 650
- Sisters’ Family Fund
- Morgan Hill Peace Monument, $775
- Becker Family Fund
- Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Rye Brook, NY, $400
- Community Solutions, $500
- Steve and Jan Peat Family Fund
- Keepers Closet, $650
- Kraemer Family Fund
- St. Joseph’s Family Center, $1,000
- Margarita Ibarra Memorial Fund
- Gilroy Compassion Center, $1,000
- Morsilli Family Fund
- Ladies of Charity, $1,000
- John and Lee Blaettler Family Fund
- GHS Girls Basketball, $1,050
- Daly-Wallace Family Fund
- Cañada de los Osos, $1,100
- Natalia Salcido Legacy Fund
- CHS Cheer and Dance Team, $1,200
- Patty Filice Family Fund
- St. Joseph’s Family Center, $1,350
- Filice Family Trust
- South County Tail Waggers, $1,400
- John and Dolores Kent Family Fund
- Gilroy Arts Alliance Competitive Grant, $2,450
- Katie McKinley Memorial Fund
- Pepperdine University, $2,600
- Latino Family Fund
- Rebekah Children’s Services Culinary Academy, $625
- South Valley Middle School Coding and Robotics Club, $1,170
- South Valley Middle School Mariachi Program, $1,200
- Child Advocates CASA of Silicon Valley, $1,250
- South County Cal-SOAP, $1,250
- South Valley Middle School Folkloric Program, $1,250
- Gilroy Foundation Youth Board grant
- DreamPower Foundation, $1,000
- Latino Family Fund, Youth in Philanthropy
- DreamPower Foundation, $500
- Informed Choices, $500
- Operation Freedom Paws, $500
- Compassion Center, $500
- Operation Freedom Paws, $500