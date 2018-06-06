Gilroy Foundation announces more than $830K in awards

SCHOLARSHIPS GIVEN TO GILROY GRADUATES

By Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Board member Karen La Corte and Grants Coordinator Lissa Gaffney present a grant to Erin O'Brien of Community Solutions. Photo by Gilroy Foundation.
Share

The Gilroy Foundation has announced more than $830,000 in scholarships to local students and grants to local nonprofits.

Scholarships for local students totaled $525,250, according to the foundation.

Youth programs topped this year’s list of foundation grantees, which followed a rigorous examination by foundation staff and its board.

The Connell Family Gilroy Unified School District Music Fund received $58,500 for an elementary choral teacher, and the Don Christopher Fund received $102,000 for Christopher High School programs.

Child Advocates of Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley Children’s Fund each received a $5,000 grant.

Here is the complete list of Gilroy Foundation grants for 2018:

General Competitive Grant Total: $57,407.11

  • Gilroy Unified School District Special Day Class Preschool, $500
  • Las Animas Elementary School, $500
  • Ascension Solorsano Middle School, Mobile Migrant family gift bags, $600
  • Gilroy NJB National Junior Basketball, $636.25
  • Ascension Solorsano Middle School,  activity tables, $805.35
  • Gilroy Compassion Center, $1,000
  • El Roble Elementary School, Second grade reading books, $1,000
  • Operation Freedom Paws, $1,000
  • Gavilan College Student Health Services, $1,300
  • RotaCare Gilroy Free Medical Clinic, $1,500
  • Ascension Solorsano Middle School, sensory room, $2,000
  • The Health Trust, $2,000
  • Rebekah Children’s Services, Resilient Families Program, $2,000
  • Shining Star Prom, $2,000
  • Gateway School, $2,065.08
  • Community Solutions, $2,142.56
  • Rebekah Children’s Services, Breakfast Program, $2,500
  • Gilroy Arts Alliance, $2,550
  • Gilroy High School, physics class, $2,796.48
  • Learning and Loving Education Center, $3,000
  • Rod Kelley Elementary School, $3,500
  • DreamPower Foundation, $4,000
  • Gilroy High School FFA Boosters Club, $4,000
  • Community Media Access Media Partnership (CMAP), $4,011.39
  • Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, $5,000
  • Silicon Valley Children’s Fund, $5,000

Arts Grants:

  • Julie Hayes “Rising Star” Performing Arts Competitive Grant, $20,000
  • STAR ARTS Education, Purchase an all-terrain mobile stage
  • Richard Hayes “Like a Rock” Industrial Arts Competitive Grant, $20,000
  • Gilroy Arts Alliance, A video wall projection system for theater, digital exhibits and educational use for children and adults

Designated Grant Total: $218,150

  • Gilroy Senior Advisory Board Fund:
  • City Senior Programs, $450
  • Ernie and Del Filice Family Fund
  • St. Mary School Library, $475
  • Lai Family Cañada de los Osos
  • Cañada de los Osos, $550
  • Chuck and Rosemary Anderson Family Fund
  • Operation Freedom Paws, $600
  • Gilroy Dog Park
  • City of Gilroy, $625
  • Jay Minzer and Peter Ciccarelli Memorial Fund
  • Rebekah’s Culinary Academy, $650
  • Al and Bunny Filice Family Fund
  • Gilroy Historical Society Museum, $750
  • Don and Karen Christopher Fund
  • Gilroy Compassion Center, $825
  • Chamber of Commerce Sorenson Lake Fund
  • Gavilan College Business Scholarship, $1,000
  • Elan Family Investments Youth Fund
  • Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $1,000
  • R.J. Dyer Family Fund
  • Informed Choices, $1,100
  • Gary Filice Memorial Fund
  • Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $1,225
  • St. Mary School Development Foundation Fund
  • Tuition Assistance Program, $1,400
  • Rudy Melone Fund for Music and the Arts\
  • Gavilan College Music and Arts Programs, $1,450
  • Archer Klein Foundation Fund
  • GHS Scholarship Program, $1,500
  • Kai and Libby Lai Family Fund
  • Gavilan College Scholarship Program, $1,500
  • Peter and Genevieve Blaettler Family Fund
  • St. Mary School Tuition Assistance Program, $1,650
  • Sean Michael Merriman Operation Freedom Paws
  • Operation Freedom Paws, $3,500
  • Sean Michael Merriman Youth Rec. Fund
  • Parks and Rec Youth Scholarships, $3,600
  • Sean Michael Merriman SJ Family Center Fund
  • St. Joseph’s Programs, $13,800
  • Gilroy Center for the Arts Endowment Fund
  • Gilroy Arts Alliance, $20,000
  • Connell Family GUSD Music Fund
  • GUSD Elementary Choral Teacher, $58,500
  • Don Christopher Fund for CHS
  • CHS Programs, $102,000

Donor-Advised Grant Total: $29,245

  • David and Patty Chantler Family Fund
  • South County Tail Waggers, $475
  • Heinzen Family Fund
  • Las Animas, books, $500
  • Richard R. Corona Memorial Fund
  • West Coast Post Trauma Retreat, $525
  • Frank Della Maggiora Fund
  • Cañada de los Osos, $550
  • Jack and Atsuko Obata Family Fund
  • Operation Freedom Paws, $575
  • Bill Anderson Memorial Fund
  • St. Mary School sixth and eighth grades, $650
  • Steve and Teresa Costa Family Fund
  • Ron and Donna Pray Family Fund
  • Operation Freedom Paws, $700
  • Drewitz Family Fund
  • Community Solutions, $250
  • St. Joseph’s Family Center, $500
  • Jeff and Jennifer Speno Family Fund
  • Cañada de los Osos, $ 650
  • Sisters’ Family Fund
  • Morgan Hill Peace Monument, $775
  • Becker Family Fund
  • Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Rye Brook, NY, $400
  • Community Solutions, $500
  • Steve and Jan Peat Family Fund
  • Keepers Closet, $650
  • Kraemer Family Fund
  • St. Joseph’s Family Center, $1,000
  • Margarita Ibarra Memorial Fund
  • Gilroy Compassion Center, $1,000
  • Morsilli Family Fund
  • Ladies of Charity, $1,000
  • John and Lee Blaettler Family Fund
  • GHS Girls Basketball, $1,050
  • Daly-Wallace Family Fund
  • Cañada de los Osos, $1,100
  • Natalia Salcido Legacy Fund
  • CHS Cheer and Dance Team, $1,200
  • Patty Filice Family Fund
  • St. Joseph’s Family Center, $1,350
  • Filice Family Trust
  • South County Tail Waggers, $1,400
  • John and Dolores Kent Family Fund
  • Gilroy Arts Alliance Competitive Grant, $2,450
  • Katie McKinley Memorial Fund
  • Pepperdine University, $2,600
  • Latino Family Fund
  • Rebekah Children’s Services Culinary Academy, $625
  • South Valley Middle School Coding and Robotics Club, $1,170
  • South Valley Middle School Mariachi Program, $1,200
  • Child Advocates CASA of Silicon Valley, $1,250
  • South County Cal-SOAP, $1,250
  • South Valley Middle School Folkloric Program, $1,250
  • Gilroy Foundation Youth Board grant
  • DreamPower Foundation, $1,000
  • Latino Family Fund, Youth in Philanthropy
  • DreamPower Foundation, $500
  • Informed Choices, $500
  • Operation Freedom Paws, $500
  • Compassion Center, $500
  • Operation Freedom Paws, $500

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave your comments