Local aviation student earns scholarship

A Gilroy aviation student has received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the South County Airport Pilots Association (SCAPA), a nonprofit San Martin organization dedicated to preserving the San Martin Airport and providing disaster airlift relief in times of emergency.

Vasilios Karapanos, of Gilroy, who is enrolled in the Gavilan College aviation maintenance technology program, where he is working on achieving his A&P [aircraft mechanics] certification. Karapanos intends to enroll in San Jose State University aviation program in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree aviation maintenance management. He is currently working to obtain his private pilot certificate with an instrument rating.

Karapanos was selected by the SCAPA Board of Directors from a field of applicants, basing the selection on applications that demonstrated motivation, achievement and financial need toward their future in aviation.

Candidates currently enrolled in a flight-training program or an aviation maintenance program in the Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Benito or Monterey county areas were eligible to apply.

SCAPA is a nonprofit organization involving pilots and aviation enthusiasts with the mission to preserve the San Martin Airport, improve community relations and enhance flying safety. SCAPA has an active disaster airlift response team also based at the San Martin Airport, working to provide local general aviation support capabilities for the South Santa Clara County community.

For more information, visit southcountypilots.org.