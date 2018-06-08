Alfred Rader

Alfred Henry Rader was born in Hoven, South Dakota on January 11, 1932, the son of William M. Rader and Katherine (Braus) Rader.

He graduated from Northern State Teachers College at Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1956 with a Bachelor Degree in Business and Physical Education. He returned to Northern for three summers and earned a Master’s Degree in School Administration.

From 1952-54 he served his country during the Korean War where he was stationed on the front lines for eleven months. He was honorably discharged from the Army in the summer of 1954.

In 1955 he married Irene Buechler of Bowdle, S.D. on February 14th. They made their first home in Aberdeen but in 1956 moved to Bristol, S.D. where he coached football, basketball and track for six years as well as teaching history and business courses in high school. In the 1962-63 School year he was the Asst. Administrator at Notre Dame High School in Mitchell, S.D. After one of the coldest winters there, the family moved to Gilroy, CA. and taught in the Business Department at Gilroy H.S. from 1963 until he retired in 1988. He also worked part time at the Comstock Club in Santa Clara and at Sutter’s Card Room after he retired.

He and Irene lived in Gilroy the first fourteen years in California and all three children graduated from Gilroy High School; Thomas (wife Deborah) lives in Salem, OR., Father John Scott lives in Canton, SD. where he has one parish and another in Lennox, SD. Joan Bueche (husband Albert) lives in Atascadero, CA. He has one grand-daughter, Audrey (spouse Andrew) who lives in New Jersey.In 1975 the family moved to Morgan Hill. After retirement Al and Irene moved to the Villages in San Jose in 1989.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in San Jose where he ushered for many years at the 5 o’clock Mass. On his 80th birthday he was presented with a plaque by the Korean-American Senior Citizen’s League of Santa Clara, CA. in appreciation and recognition for his excellent dedication to the Korean People and Korea during the Korean War. He was a lifelong sports fan, especially the Forty-Niners and the Giants. He enjoyed watching the birds and the flowers he planted in his patio area.

Preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Raymond, Urban, Father Norbert and Robert as well as sisters Louise Martin and Anna Marie Edrich, but is survived by a sister Dorothy Bertha of Denver, CO., brother-in-law LeRoy Buechler, sisters-in-law Eleonora Brewton and Renata Swanson and many nieces, nephews and friends, especially those who were members of the H.S. class of 1949.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on 5111 San Felipe Rd., San Jose on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 12 o’clock with a reception to follow in the Gathering Space. Memorial gifts may be made to the Villages Medical Auxiliary, American Cancer Society, Northern University Athletic Scholarship Fund or the St. Francis of Assisi Building Fund.