Alice Josephine Aguilar died peacefully at home, May 25, 2018 in Gilroy CA, after a brief struggle with cancer.Born in 1932, she moved from Wisconsin Rapids to California where she married Gale R. Aguilar in 1951. Over 36 years of their 66 year marriage, Gale’s military service and career with IBM would take the family from California to Oklahoma, Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts and back. During this time Alice raised three children and volunteered with the Girl Scouts, serving in leadership positions, including as President of the Southwest Connecticut G.S. Council and as a Council member in Santa Clara County, where she lived for the last 30 years.

Alice is survived by her husband, Gale; daughters Karen, of Wash DC; and Barbara, of Gilroy, CA; son Robert, and grandchildren Alyssa and Jason, all of orange County CA. She is also survived by a sister, Janice Schell, of Las Vegas, and a brother, Richard Jackan.

It was Alice’s hope that anyone who wished to remember her might make a memorial donation to the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A., at : GirlScouts.org or to the woundedwarriorproject.org.

