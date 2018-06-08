Francine Ann Ragona

Francine Cefalu Ragona was born in San Jose on May 5, 1945 to Peter Cefalu Jr. and Frances Cefalu. She grew up in San Jose and graduated High School in 1963. She soon after met the love of her life Bob Ragona. They were married on April 24, 1965. They started their family in their first home in San Jose. Soon after they purchased their first property in Lake Tahoe with plans of vacationing and retiring there.

They moved to Gilroy to raise their kids in the country in 1980. After their retirement in 2000 they moved to their Tahoe house to finally call it home. Francine was Franny to most of her family and friends. She was full of life and thrived on helping everybody. She was passionate about all of her sports especially NASCAR.

Her and Bob started camping yearly at the Phoenix Raceway in 1994. She loved to sew, knit, crochet and quilt. She loved camping and wine tasting with family and friends. Besides being a wife, Fran’s favorite thing was being a Grandma and Nana to the great grandkids.

She passed away peacefully surrounded by family May 28, 2018. She was 73. Born Francine Ann Cefalu, she is survived by her husband Bob Ragona of 53 years.

She is also survived by her children Robin (James), Bobby (Cyndi), and grandchildren Travis, Tonya, Koral and Kira. Great grandchildren Jamie, Sophie and Brody. Brother Peter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Francine was preceded in death by her parents Frances and Peter Cefalu.