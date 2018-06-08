On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, Lawrence F. McRae, at the age of 89, passed into heaven in Redding, California. Larry was born to Samuel and Freida McRae in Rochester, NY on December 15, 1928. Beginning life on a farm that had no electricity, Larry’s lifetime included early research in space travel, flying as a private pilot and being a beloved family man and friend to many.

He joined the US Air Force in 1947. He served at Burtonwood Air Base in England during the Berlin Air Lift and concluded his service in Air-Sea Rescue. On April 17, 1962 he married Virginia Nielsen. He is survived by his wife, his son David (Trish) and daughter Roberta, his grandchildren Jonathan, Kevin and Megan and brother Samuel (Pat). He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob and sister Rita. His many relatives and friends span the globe and were important to him.

It wasn’t unusual to be buzzed by an airplane announcing his arrival since he loved piloting his plane for fun and visits. He could be found at airshows either as a participant or an observer and was never happier than doing mechanical work on aircraft.

He received his AA degree from Gavilan Community College as a member of the first graduating class. He continued at San Jose State University earning his BS degree in Industrial Arts.

Services will be held on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00am at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California.