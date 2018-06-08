Leonard S. Trujillo, passed away suddenly May 28, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ. Husband of Debra Trujillo of Surprise, AZ. Father of Stacey, Stephanie, Tiffany, Joshua, Caleb and Lindsey Hope and father-in-law of Simon and Johnny.

Son of Helen Trujillo of Gilroy and the late Ruben Trujillo. Brother of Ruben Trujillo (Marta) and Richard Trujillo both of Gilroy. Nephew of Rudy and Irma Trujillo of Gilroy and the late Charlie Trujillo. Brother-in-law of Wendy and Brenda. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A native of Gilroy.Gilroy High School Graduate, Attended Gavilan College and graduated from Grand Canyon College, Phoenix. AZ. Graduated from Seminary College and was a Pastor for ten years.

He was in the Insurance business for 30 years.Leonard enjoyed all sports.

Funeral Services Thursday, June 7, 2018 – 10:00am at Habing Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park.

