Roberto De La Rosa Sr., passed away peacefully surrounded by Family on June 7, 2018. He was 84 years old.

Roberto was born in Corpus Cristy, TX, on March 4, 1934, to Carlos and Petra (Alvarez) De La Rosa.

He was a Korean War Veteran and was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps, with an Honorable Discharge in 1954, Ranked as a Corporal.

Robert married his wife Beatrice Lucio on February 28, 1957, in Santa Clara, CA and were married for 61 years. They lived in Gilroy, CA, were they raised four children.

His greatest joy was the love for his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. And loved being surrounded by them all!

Roberto was proceeded in death by his parents Carlos and Petra De La Rosa, Brother Carlos De La Rosa Jr., Sisters Anna Valdez, Pauline Garcia and his Daughter Diana Marie (Marquez/Lujan) De La Rosa.

Roberto is survived by his wife Beatrice (Lucio) De La Rosa, Son Roberto De La Rosa Jr. and wife Renayda, Daughters Nancy Grace De La Rosa-Muldrow and husband Mark, Petra Marie De La Rosa-Green, Sisters Ofilia Villalobos, Gloria Anaya and Mary Fanizzi. He had twelve Grandchildren, eighteen Great Grandchildren and two Great-Great Grandchildren. Also, many Nieces and Nephews.

Vigil Services will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 6:30pm, at Habing Family Funeral Home 129 4th St, Gilroy, CA 95020.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 12:00pm, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 11 1st St, Gilroy, CA 95020.

Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, in Gilroy, CA.

Condolences can be made at www.habingfamily.com