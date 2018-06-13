Gavilan grads earn wide array of degrees

Graduates honored at the 98th annual Gavilan College Commencement were treated to a special outdoor ceremony May 25 on the main Gilroy campus.

Eight hundred sixty-one students received at least one degree/certificate, including 205 Associate in Arts, 132 Associate in Arts for Transfer, 146 Associate in Science and 161 Associate in Science for Transfer. Among the top degree programs were business administration, health science, administration of justice, liberal arts, psychology, communication and allied health (LVN and registered nursing).

The 2018 student marshals were John Cardinalli, Savana Gonzalez, Anjelica Johnson and Jacob Spaulding.

Incoming Associated Students of Gavilan College President Nolan Golden led the Pledge of Allegiance, while Emilie Cote and Karl Sachtleben sang the national anthem.

Gavilan President Kathleen Rose and current Associated Students president Jorge Adam Lopez-Rosas welcomed graduates and their families to the special day. Rose also gave closing remarks after the graduates’ names were read.

Jenny Dearborn, SAP’s executive vice president and chief talent and leadership officer, gave the commencement address, while Gavilan College Faculty Association President Ken Wagman led the presentation of faculty scholarships.

Profs. Alice Dufresne-Reyes, the 2018 Full-time Faculty of the Year recipient, and Jennifer Grohol, the 2018 Part-time Faculty of the Year honoree, read the graduates’ names.

Among the 2018 graduates were honorary degree recipient Roberta Hughan, a Gilroy native, active volunteer and founder of locally based Hughan and Hughan, Architects; and posthumous honorary degree recipient Antonio Del Buono, a Gilroy patriarch who has an elementary school named in his honor.

Outstanding scholars recognized were Sameera Khan, a Gilroy Early College Academy graduate who is headed to UC Berkeley, and Maria de Jesus Rios-Zendejas, a Gavilan College graduate who will be studying at Sonoma State in the fall.

Gavilan College was established in 1919, and notable alumni include former California Assemblyman Luis Alejo, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia and former Atlanta Braves pitcher Frank LaCorte.