Barbara Nell Finkemeier

It is with great sadness that Barbara’s family announces her passing on June 5, 2018, at the age of 69. She showed grace, humor, love and strength as she fought breast cancer since 2005.

Barbara was born and spent her childhood in the San Diego area. She was the youngest of eight children born to Marjorie and Bruce McElwain. She moved to Santa Cruz in her teens, where she met John MacIntosh III. They married in 1967 and together raised four children in South San Francisco.

Barbara was blessed to have two loves in her life. She married Tom Finkemeier in 1995 and then moved to Gilroy. She had many passions that she shared with her dear family and friends including painting, reading, entertaining, traveling and loving family pets, photography, movies, music, and flowers.

Barbara will be deeply loved and missed by her husband Tom and her children, Laurie Mason, Theresa Sage, Jeannie Clayton and John MacIntosh IV as well as her grandchildren, Amanda, Jenna, Nick, Max, Fiona, Cole, Jackson, Charlotte, Vivian, and her great granddaughter Chloe.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 1:00pm at the Morgan Hill United Methodist Church. Reception to follow.