Everette Murice Clark

It is with great sadness that the family announces his passing on June 13, 2018, at the age of 84.

He showed humor, strength and love as he fought many illnesses.

Murice was born in Mississippi , and lived most of his life in Santa Clara County.

He was married to Maureen Clark for 25 years. He had three children, Julie, Bill, Donna, three stepchildren, Terry, Lisa, Marla and eight grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held June 30, 2018, 1:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 74W 6th Street, Gilroy. Cash only bar.

He was involved with many charities Elks Club, Masons and Shriners.