49ers team up with county libraries

The San Francisco 49ers will join the Santa Clara County Library District, which includes Gilroy and Morgan Hill libraries, for this year’s Summer Reading program, which started June 1 and runs through July 31.

The 49ers join returning sponsors The Tech Museum of Innovation and Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in supporting SCCLD’s 2018 Summer Reading programming, titled “Reading Takes You Everywhere.”

“The addition of the 49ers as a program sponsor will encourage kids and adults alike to get engaged with summer reading, which this past year saw more than 20 percent participation growth from the year before,” said county librarian Nancy Howe. “We especially want our young people to soar and not slide when it comes to retaining the skills they learned during the school year. The library is a great place for inspiration and to discover something new and exciting.”

The heart of Summer Reading is to challenge each participant to read at least five books. There will be tote bags for adult participants and incentives for children to encourage them to take part, according to organizers.

All kids and teens ages 6-18 who register for the program at sccl.org/summer2018 and reach this goal by July 31 will receive free books and two passes to a 49ers training camp practice in August, while supplies last. They will also be entered to win autographed 49ers memorabilia and a chance to win the grand prize, a special 49ers Preseason Game Day Experience.

“The crux of the 49ers community efforts is to educate and empower youth, and over the years we’ve put a strong emphasis on increasing literacy opportunities for children,” said 49ers Community Relations Director Stacy McCorkle. “We are excited to support Santa Clara County Library District’s efforts to encourage children and adults to continue learning through the ‘Reading Takes You Everywhere’ program.”