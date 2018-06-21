Free summer meals at area libraries

Gilroy and Morgan Hill libraries, as well as San Martin/Gwinn Elementary School, will be designated sites for free summer meals as part of a partnership with several nonprofit organizations.

YMCA of Silicon Valley, the Santa Clara County Library District and Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties have joined forces to provide USDA-sponsored meals for children at the Morgan Hill and Gilroy libraries. The SCCLD Bookmobile-sponsored program will deliver meals to San Martin/Gwinn Elementary School in San Martin.

The three meal sites are located in underserved communities where families can receive free and nutritious meals and participate in SCCLD’s Summer Reading Program, according to the SCCLD announcement.

“Too many kids in our community risk going hungry during the summer when they lose access to free and low-cost school lunch plans,” said Mary Hoshiko Haughey, senior vice president of operations for the YMCA of Silicon Valley. “The Y is proud to be working together with our partners in the community to fill that gap and make sure kids can enjoy healthy and delicious meals all summer long.”

Lunches will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to youth, according to organizers. Accompanying adults will be eligible for any surplus meals, with the cost covered by Second Harvest.

The libraries anticipate serving more than 5,000 meals over the course of the summer. They have contracted with Revolution Foods and the Gilroy Unified School District to provide healthy meals that include whole fresh foods (no preservatives) that help promote growth and development.

More information can be found at sccl.org/summer2018.

Lunch at Library Program

San Martin Gwinn Elementary School Auditorium, 100 North Street, San Martin, noon to 1pm, weekdays, June 18-Aug. 9

Morgan Hill Library (enter through lobby), 660 W. Main Ave., Morgan Hill, noon to 1pm weekdays June 11-Aug. 3

Gilroy Library (enter on south side), 350 W. Sixth St., Gilroy, noon to 1pm, weekdays June 18–July 27