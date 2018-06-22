Authorities warn of heat advisory

Residents encouraged to check on friends, family; elderly are particularly vulnerable

Public agencies throughout the South Valley are warning residents of scorching outdoor temperatures approaching throughout the day Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of Santa Clara and San Benito counties, from 11am to 8pm June 23. Above-average temperatures are expected at these locations and times, with highs expected to surpass 100 degrees in some areas.

A notice from the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Services advises that potential heat impacts include a “moderate to very high risk for heat related illness for (the) entire population,” including heat stress or heat exhaustion. Heat in vehicles “poses extreme dangers” to any animals or children, who should not be left inside a parked car in such temperatures.

Elderly residents are particularly vulnerable to heat related illnesses.

Increased fire concerns are also a risk during hot and dry conditions, the county’s press release adds.

A notice from the Hollister Police Department advises residents to drink plenty of fluids when it is abnormally hot and dry outside, stay inside air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun when possible, and check on their relatives and neighbors.

The City of Morgan Hill sent a notice to residents June 22 notifying them that the Centennial Recreation Center, Community and Cultural Center and Morgan Hill Library will serve as “cooling centers” during the spike in temperatures Saturday.