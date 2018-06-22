DA: Man who posed as nurse will serve jail time

A West Hollywood man who impersonated a nurse so he could work at a Gilroy hospital is expected to serve jail time, according to authorities.

Jeremy Daniel Griffin, 31, pleaded no contest earlier this year to felony charges of identity theft and false imprisonment, and misdemeanor charges of altering a medical record, unlawfully using the title of Registered Nurse and unlawful use of a nursing license, a press release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office says.

Under the terms of a plea bargain, Griffin will serve one year in the county jail and three years of formal probation, according to authorities. Griffin was scheduled for sentencing June 22 at the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill.

“This case should serve as a warning that law enforcement will doggedly pursue individuals engaged in identity theft,” Supervising Deputy DA Vishal Bathija said.

Griffin did not see any patients before his arrest June 26, 2017. On that day, he was scheduled to begin his first day of work as a registered nurse at Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, the press release states. He was hired after using the name of a real Registered Nurse. During the hiring process, he presented falsified documents in that nurse’s name to Aya Healthcare, a travel nursing company.

Aya Healthcare became suspicious after reviewing the documents, according to authorities. Investigators from the Department of Consumer Affairs interviewed Griffin and found out his true identity.

Griffin does not hold a license as a registered nurse in California, according to the DA’s Office. He previously held a license as a vocation nurse, but in 2014 that license was revoked.