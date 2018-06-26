Merri Jayne Murphy (Thomas) was born in Richmond California on February 19, 1944 – she was the third child to John Walter Thomas and Eleanor Thomas.

She was raised in Gilroy California where she eventually raised her three daughters. She passed away in Portland Oregon on June 18, 2018.

She was a beloved sibling who is survived by her older sister Patricia Bynum and preceded in death by her big brother Norman Thomas, both of which she loved to no end. She was also preceded in death by her three half siblings Thelma, Richard and Beth.

She is the beloved mother and mother in law to her daughter Deborah Lomax and partner Matt Mccourt. Her daughter Heather Bamrick and her husband Dan Bamrick. Her third daughter Ashley DePauw and her husband Dennis DePauw. She was a devoted grandmother to Ian, Adam, Madelyn, Jonah, Myles, Liliana, Isabella, Danny and Chelsea. There is nothing more she loved than cuddling a baby and she adored her great grandchildren Sydney, Collins and Cash.

She was an amazing aunt and loved her nieces and nephews – Jon, Michelle, Lori, Molly, Marla, Alice, Linda and all of their children.

She had many beloved friends during her life at school in Gilroy and her work for many years at Denice and Filice Packing in Hollister. She had a special bond with her sister in law Bette Thomas and her best friends Elizabeth Barratt, Sharon Mccourt and preceded in death by her best friend Leola Burns.

Merri Jayne was a champion for animal rescue and loved her three rescue dogs Picasso, Foxie and Pilar.

In lieu of flowers her family asks that a donation be made in her name to Agave Dogs Rescue at agavedogs.com