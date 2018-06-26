On behalf of my son Leonard S. Trujillo

I would like to thank Habing Family Funeral Home. A special thanks to Jim Habing and the Gavilan Hills Memorial Park Staff for an outstanding Job. I would also like to thank, Pastor Bill Habing for coming out of town to do the service. The Gilroy Flower Shop (Frank Espino) for their beautiful work and service, Ruben would like to thank Gaetas Restaurant and staff, for catering and going above and beyond for their outstanding service and accommodations for our family. I would also like to thank Jennie Charles, Rudy Jr., Sparky Trujillo for all their support and family and friends not mentioned.

Sincerely,

Helen S. Trujillo

And Sons