2018-19 GUSD school budget approved

The Gilroy Unified School District’s Board of Trustees approved a $126 million budget for the 2018-19 school year at its June 14 meeting.

The budget, which can be viewed on the district website, www.gusd.k12.ca.us, includes $128,031,802 in total general fund revenues and $125,767,772 in total general fund expenditures for the upcoming school term, with more than $15 million in reserves.

In its June 14 presentation, the district—which continues in contract negotiations with its largest union, the Gilroy Teachers Association—outlined that 87 percent of the budget goes toward salary and benefits.

Trustees heard reports of a decline in enrollment from 2016-17 to 2017-18, which resulted in fewer Average Daily Attendance dollars for the district. Officials anticipate that trend to continue into 2018-19, for a funding loss of $2.2 million.

Tied to the budget is the LCAP, the district’s game plan in allocating funds from its Local Control Funding Formula, based on eight state and local priorities: basic learning conditions, Common Core State Standards, parental involvement, student achievement, student engagement, school climate, course access and other student outcomes.

“The LCAP is expected to include information about the goals, services and spending plan that address the needs of all pupils and each significant subgroup of the district,” according to the staff report. “The LCAP and site plans are aligned, and site level advisory groups are both informed and engaged in providing input to the development of the LCAP.”

As part of the LCAP and budget presentation, staff introduced more than $729,000 in district-recommended budget reductions. However, “these budget cuts have not been board approved, and have not been factored into the 2018-19 budget,” the agenda states.

Those decisions will be made in late August/September with a revised GUSD budget based on the enacted state budget.