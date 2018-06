The Gilroy Downtown Business Association (DBA) kicked off its summer music series with the band Arena on Thursday, June 21.

The event, formerly held on Fridays as Fifth Street Live, is rebranded this year as Downtown Live and now takes place Thursdays, 5-9pm, through Aug. 22.

Food trucks, arranged by DBA, start the evenings off at 5pm. The music and dancing begin at 7pm and continue until 9pm.

For more information and a full lineup, visit visitgilroy.com/event/downtown-live.