Holiday raises cash

Gilroy, the only city in Santa Clara County that allowed the sale and use of “safe and sane” fireworks on the holiday weekend, provided a windfall for local non-profits.

Fireworks stands seemed to be on every corner, as 16 community groups bought permits from the city for the sale of the “safe and sane” sparkers.

Rebecca Cortez, a volunteer at the Gilroy Browns youth football fireworks stand on 10th Street, said the weekend was the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Farther east on 10th, Phil Quast of Gilroy Elks Lodge 1567 said his club’s volunteers were busy all weekend, raising money for various Elks projects, including eyeglasses for kids.

Fireworks could be purchased and used by Gilroy residents only, and purchasers were asked to show proof of residence at the time of purchase. It was not legal to use these “safe and sane” fireworks in any public area, such as city parks, schools or in commercial center parking lots.

Also, fireworks purchased in Gilroy couldn’t be taken to any other city or unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County.

The other participating non-profits were Apostolic Assembly Church, Christian School Parents Club, Community Agency for Resources Advocacy and Services (CARAS), El Camino Club, Gavilan College Football Boosters, Gilroy HS Cheerleaders Boosters, Gilroy HS Quarterback Club, Gilroy HS Wrestling, Gilroy Little League Ball Park Fund, Gilroy Police Officers Association, Gilroy Pop Warner Football, South County Baseball Boosters, Stick and Move Boxing and Victory Outreach.