Robert J. “Bob” Lindeleaf (77) died peacefully on Friday, July 6, 2018 at his home.

Bob was born and raised in Gilroy, CA. He graduated from Gilroy High School and married his high school sweetheart, Louise DeFrancesco. As partners in life, Bob and Louise enjoyed a successful life of farming. Over the years, Bob recounted that the success of the farming operations was a result of mutual respect, love, dedication and contributions of the Javier Lopez and Juan Acevedo families. Upon retirement from farming, the Lindeleaf’s moved to Snelling, CA and then to Fresno, CA to be near their daughter Toni.

Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Louise P. Lindeleaf.

He is survived by his two daughters and son in law, Toni Lindeleaf, Robin and Don Watenpaugh.

Bob and Louise shared a passion for hunting and road trip adventures. He enjoyed a second career as a cowboy helping local ranchers with gathering and branding cattle.

His parents, Howard and Bertha Lindeleaf, In-Laws Mario and Pauline DeFrancesco Sr. and brother-in-law Alfred DeFrancesco preceded Bob in death.

Bob leaves behind his brothers, Jerry and Don Lindeleaf, brother-in-law Mario DeFrancesco Jr., sisters-in-law, Judy Lindeleaf, Diane Lindeleaf, Carolyn DeFrancesco, Dolores DeFrancesco and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be at Gavilan Hills Cemetery in Gilroy, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to California FFA Foundation, PO Box 186, Galt, CA 95632 in his memory.

Condolences can be made at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com