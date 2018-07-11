Thieves steal $90K worth of sunglasses

Gilroy Police are looking for four suspects who stole about $90,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a store at the Premium Outlets.

The theft occurred about 1:38am June 4 at Sunglass Hut, 8300 Arroyo Circle, according to police reports. Gilroy Police Sgt. Jason Kadluboski said the incident was caught on security camera footage, but the suspects were disguised in dark clothing.

The suspects burglarized the store by smashing a front window and entering the building to quickly grab as much as merchandise as they could before leaving the scene, Kadluboski said. The thieves were “in and out in 10 to 15 seconds.”

About 350 pairs of sunglasses, collectively worth about $90,000, were stolen, according to police.

Theft and burglary incidents are not a rare occurrence at the Gilroy Premium Outlets mall. Kadluboski said such “smash and grab” burglaries happen on occasion. Shoplifting during store hours is also a common crime at the mall.

Anyone with information about the June 4 burglary can call Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0300.