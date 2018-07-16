Ada Romano, age 79, passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018. A beautiful soul with a zest for life.

Ada was born on February 6, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York. Ada was a world traveler who lived in the Philippines, Okinawa, Korea, Norway and Sweden before making Gilroy her home.

She is survived by daughters Mary, Patricia, son John, grandson Brenten and granddaughters Isabella and Angeline.

Ada’s unconditional love, curiosity, and compassion for others inspired the people around her. Her loving light will guide us forever.

There will be a viewing at Habing Family Funeral Home at 8:00am immediately followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady Chapel at St. Mary Catholic Church at 10:00am on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Burial follows at St. Mary Cemetery.

