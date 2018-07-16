Helen Eleanora Intravia Campisi died peacefully at her rural home on July 6, 2018 at age 93. She was born on June 29, 1925 in Middletown, CT to Sebastian and Josephine Intravia, Silician immigrants who owned and operated floral nurseries.

She married Hugo Campisi and the couple settled in San Mateo county during their honeymoon. The Campisis moved to the Hecker Pass countryside in the early 1960’s for the warmer weather and to have a place for their racehorse “El Matador.” The couple built a custom home where they raised their two sons, Curtis and Calvin Campisi, and grandson, Kyle Campisi.

Mrs. Campisi worked at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale for twenty years. Her optimistic and adventurous spirit inspired many.

Services at Habing Funeral Home on July 16, 2018.

