Resident of San Jose

The family of Kimiko Teramoto sadly announces her passing on June 24, 2018 in San Jose at the age of 102.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years Kazuma (Johnny) Teramoto.

She leaves behind her children, Peggy Sakamoto, Susie Tanaka, Lillian Tominaga, Akio Jim Teramoto (SGM Retired), Lee and Joanne Bishop; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Services were held at Willow Glen Funeral Home. Burial at Gavilan Hills Cemetery in Gilroy.