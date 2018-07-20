Sue Duplissie was born on June 28, 1926 in Detroit Michigan to Armenian immigrant parents Levon and Victoria Kaprielian. Sue married Fred Larmay and had two children Linda and Gordon. Later in life she married Leon Duplissie.

The eldest of five children, Sue lead the way for her siblings, earning a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential. She taught grammar school for over 30 years in the Gilroy School District. Sue was passionate about helping children learn English, as she did not learn the language until she started elementary school.

Sue loved cats, often going to the local shelter to adopt one, but returning with two so they could keep each other company. She loved music and dancing: from disco to square dancing. Sue was an avid painter and her paintings are proudly displayed in the homes of many family members.

Sue passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92 on July 9, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sarah Karibian. In addition to her two children she is survived by two sisters, Mary Guth and Louise Czarnik, one brother Michael Kaprielian, one grandson Elias Barbosa, two great-grandchildren Daniel and Mateo Barbosa, and son-in-law Jesus Barbosa.