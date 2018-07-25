Fire blazes through San Martin

A fire that broke out in a rural residential area in San Martin about 4:15pm Wednesday burned several buildings and reportedly killed numerous livestock before being contained about 7:30pm. Southbound Highway 101 had to be closed because of the smoke drifting across the highway.

The fire spread over about 20 acres and burned green houses and secondary buildings. Units from CalFire, Gilroy Fire Department and San Jose Fire Department responded

As CalFire tankers dropped water from a reservoir to the east, firefighters desperately tried to save a two-story house on Lena Avenue where huge flames lapped at the back door step. One elderly woman in the house made it to safety. Other residents of the house had left earlier in the day for vacation.

Mike Sibley, 71, who rents a trailer on the property, said he received a call from the owner of the house warning him of the fire. Sibley rushed back from a bar in Morgan Hill, where he had been hanging out with friends. He said he at times drove on the wrong side of the road to get to the fire several miles south.

Sibley said he arrived in time to rush into the mobile home he has been renting for about eight years and save his 20-year-old dog Oddie and some valuables.

He left his vehicle in front and headed to the scene of chaos.

“There was three or four cars on fire and I probably would have lost mine if I went back there,” Sibley said.

He also managed to lead out a goat kid.

“There were about 30 goats in there and that was the only one who wanted to follow me out,” he said. “The firefighters out here are doing an amazing job.”

Sibley did however lose several personal items when another of the buildings on the property burned.

About 7pm Santa Clara County Sheriff’s cleared all the onlooking pedestrians away from in front of the house on Lena Avenue and moved them back to Manna Way after an electric poll caught on fire and threatened their safety.

A gray pit bull was picked up by animal control and about and about 30 horses were also saved, firefighters said.

Plumes of black smoke were blown south by 10-miles-per-hour wind gusts toward Gilroy and Christmas Hill Park six miles away, where the Garlic Festival will be held this weekend. The wildfire never posed a danger for north Gilroy neighborhoods, or the park.

Helicopters dropped water on the fire on the south side of Lena Avenue to try to keep it from spreading through a field and into green houses.

As propane canisters were heard exploding next door, neighbors on Lena Avenue filled dozens of orange buckets with water trying to contain hot spots. The fire was mostly contained about 7:30pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More details to come.