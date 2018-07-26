Southern CA man dies in accident near Gilroy

One man died and three others suffered major injuries July 18 when the vehicle in which they were traveling crashed on Bolsa Road southeast of Gilroy, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol authorities said alcohol might have played a role in the single-car accident.

About 2:57pm, a 2005 Chevrolet driven by a 23-year-old man from Mecca, Calif., was traveling northbound on Bolsa Road just north of Bloomfield Avenue at an unknown rate of speed, according to a press release from the CHP.

The Chevrolet ran off the east side of the roadway and collided with a concrete pillar at 615 Bolsa Road, police said.

Guillermo Cruz, 31, of Coachella, who was riding in the right front passenger’s seat, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver and two other passengers—a 22-year-old Coachella man and a 55-year-old Sinaloa, Mexico man—suffered major injuries due to the collision, police said. Emergency personnel on the scene extricated the three survivors from the vehicle. They were transported to San Jose Regional Hospital by Cal-Star helicopter.

Bolsa Road was closed between Carnadero and Bloomfield avenues for about 2-½ hours.