Woman found dead in park bathroom

Amanda Dailey was 26-year-old Gilroy resident

By Gilroy Dispatch Staff -
Credit: Legacy.com

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified a woman found dead July 9 inside a local park bathroom as 26-year-old Amanda Dailey of Gilroy.

About 12:07pm July 9, Gilroy police were dispatched to Las Animas Park, 350 Mantelli Drive, on a report of a possible drug overdose, according to Gilroy Police Sgt. Jason Smith.

Gilroy Fire Department personnel arrived to the scene first and located a non-responsive adult female in the women’s restroom, Smith said. She was found with a hypodermic syringe in one hand.

Paramedics declared Dailey dead at 12:11pm, Smith said. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The county’s medical examiner and coroner’s office responded and took over the investigation, police said.

 

 

