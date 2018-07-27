Peter Saric

Geelong, Victoria, Australia – Peter passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family at the Geelong (Australia) Hospital on July 2, 2018; aged 90 years.

Loving husband of Anna (Ankica). Much loved father of John (San Diego, CA), along with step-father of Luke (Meryl, Geelong, AUS) and John (Joy, Melbourne, AUS). Loving Grandfather to Lyndsay, Carlei, Jasmine, Luke, Ariana, and Eve. Great-Grandfather to Kristian.

Peter was preceded in death by his first wife Anna (Anica)(Lastovo, Croatia). They were married in 1963. Peter was born on August 3, 1927 in Lastovo, Croatia to Ivan and Maria Saric. He had two older siblings, Ana and Kristo, who all preceded him in death.

Peter resided in Lastovo for 33 years, then immigrated to the United States (Oakland, CA) to search for a better quality of life. He and Anica eventually moved to Gilroy, CA. Peter was employed for over thirty years at the SAN MARTIN WINERY in San Martin, California where he made many lifelong friends. The majority of Peter’s work involved Wine Filtration. After Anica passed away from cancer in 1979, he married his second wife Ankica (whom he also knew from Lastovo) in 1985. Peter and Ankica resided in Gilroy for nine years until his retirement in 1994 upon which they relocated to Geelong, AUS (which is where Ankica immigrated to from Lastovo with her first husband).

Upon moving to Geelong, Peter re-connected with friends and cousins from his Lastovo youth. He enjoyed visiting friends, family, FISHING, backyard barbecues, watching the NFL (Raiders) from overseas, and came about to support the GEELONG CATS Australian Rules Football Team.

He will be greatly missed.