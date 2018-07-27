Ricardo Portillo Cruz

Ricardo P. Cruz peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The following services will be held in honor of Mr. Cruz on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Apostolic Bible Learning Center at 153 E. Fifth Street, Hollister, CA 95023. The Visitation will be held at 8:30am and the Memorial Service at 9:30am.

At 12:30pm, a Committal Service will be held at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, 1000 First St., Gilroy, CA 95020.

The Cruz family extends their sincere gratitude to the following medical providers: Dr. Joseph C. Barbara and staff, Dr. Lynn Bui and the Global Cancer Research Institute staff, Saint Louise Regional Hospital staff, and the Gilroy Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center staff from Room 4-B for their excellent care provided for their father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Thank you!

