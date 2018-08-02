Last phase of Hecker Pass on Aug. 6 agenda

The City Council on Aug. 6 is set to consider final approval of the last phase of the North Hecker Pass project. The project would build 72 single-family homes on the east side of Hecker Pass Road and is part of the larger Hecker Pass Specific Plan.

The city Planning Commission accepted the plans for the North development at a June 7 meeting, requesting only minor amendments. The next step in the project involves a City Council meeting where the public can ask questions and voice concerns. Following the council decision, the developer can begin work on the project.

When driving on Hecker Pass Road west of Santa Teresa, the sign for the Hecker Pass North development is surrounded by large piles of dirt. According to developer Skip Spiering, this is utility work being done to prepare for the roundabout that will eventually slow traffic in the middle of CA Highway 152 to help mitigate traffic coming from developments on both sides of the highway.

Spiering said that Meritage Homes, the company in charge of building the North Cluster, began the utility work on the roundabout.

The proposed area for the homes sits between the Gilroy Municipal Golf Course and Santa Teresa Boulevard. The 72-home development cluster was originally designated to have 57 housing units, but developers have transferred 15 units from other housing clusters being developed along Hecker Pass.

Susan O’Strander, interim development center manager, said the project is still going through the review process.

O’Strander said that following the City Council vote, the developer may begin work on the project, but plans must comply with what is approved by the council.

On July 2 the City Council narrowly approved plans for another segment of the Hecker Pass development. The “agri-tourist” development drew opposition from a standing-room-only crowd at the meeting, and eventually was approved 4-3.