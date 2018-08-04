San Jose man dies in Gilroy traffic accident

A San Jose man was fatally struck by a vehicle Aug. 2 on U.S. 101 in Gilroy after his car collided into a guard rail on an overpass, according to police.

About 9:38pm, Todd Elmore, 53, was driving a black Ford Crown Victoria northbound on the freeway at an unknown speed, at Leavesley Road in the Gilroy city limits, reads a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

For an unknown reason, Elmore lost control of the vehicle in an area where the freeway crosses over Leavesley Road. The Ford collided with the west bridge rail of U.S. 101 at the Leavesley Road over-crossing, police said.

The Ford became disabled due to the collision, and came to rest facing the wrong direction within a northbound lane of U.S. 101, according to the CHP. Elmore exited the vehicle and moved into the adjacent northbound traffic lane.

As Elmore exited the vehicle, a Toyota Camry was approaching the collision scene from the south, police said. The driver of the Toyota saw the Ford stopped in the traffic lane, and swerved into the adjacent lane to avoid hitting the disabled vehicle.

As the Toyota driver turned into the other northbound lane, she saw Elmore running on the freeway, but was unable to avoid hitting him, authorities said. The front of the Toyota struck Elmore, causing fatal injuries to the San Jose man.

Emergency personnel attempted to render aid to Elmore, but were unable to revive him at the scene, police said.

Police do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.