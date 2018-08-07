CHP: Motorcyclist fatally hit by drunk driver

Driver of SUV tried to flee the scene, police say

A motorcyclist from San Jose died after he was hit by a drunken driver in an SUV on Watsonville Road near Gilroy Aug. 3, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 5:30pm, Eduardo Gonzalez, 32, of Watsonville, was driving a Dodge Durango at an unknown speed, southbound on Watsonville Road.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Pharmer Road, in an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County, Gonzalez allowed the Durango to enter the northbound lane of Watsonville Road, according to CHP Officer Chris Miceli. The vehicle struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Dillon Oliver, 24, of San Jose. A 23-year-old passenger, also of San Jose, was riding on the back of the motorcycle.

The force of the impact ejected Oliver and his passenger from the motorcycle, authorities said. Oliver suffered fatal injuries. Paramedics who arrived on the scene attempted first aid but were unable to revive Oliver at the scene.

Oliver’s passenger was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with major injuries, police said.

Investigators do not know why Gonzalez’s vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic before colliding with the Harley Davidson.

Immediately after the collision, Gonzalez attempted to flee the scene, according to Miceli. However, his vehicle became disabled at the intersection of Watsonville Road and Highway 152.

Police arrested Gonzalez on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit and run, Miceli said.