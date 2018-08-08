Fair time is fun time

Flocks of smiling South County kids joined the thousands of visitors to the 2018 Santa Clara County Fair Aug. 2-5. Each August, 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America (FFA) head to the fairgrounds in the culminating event of the year—bringing their projects and livestock to market.

The four-day event included a variety of fair food, live entertainment, carnival rides, livestock and exhibits. This year’s fair also featured the first “Out at the Fair” event Friday, Aug 3, in solidarity with the LGBT community. In its 74th year, the county had such a large turnout that by Saturday afternoon on Aug. 4, fair organizers were asking the public to take Uber and Lyft to the fairgrounds on Tully Road “due to high attendance,” according to its website.