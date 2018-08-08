GUSD promotes 3 to assistant principal

Three new assistant principals will soon be helping to welcome students and parents at Gilroy Unified School District campuses.

trio of new administrators, according to a July 31 announcement, were all promoted from within the district: Eric Kuwada at Christopher High School; Mike Nebesnick at Brownell Middle School; and Zane Boehlke at South Valley Middle School. Their official appointments were expected to occur at the Aug. 9 school board meeting, according to staff.

“We are thrilled with each of the candidates who are moving into leadership roles at our secondary school sites,” said Superintendent Deborah Flores. “All three of these leaders are well-respected in their fields, knowledgeable about our district and have well-established rapport with staff and our school community.”

The district’s first day of instruction is Aug. 16.

Nebesnick, who has been with GUSD since 1993 in a variety of roles at various schools, served as the interim assistant principal at Brownell Middle School during the 2017-18 school year. The Gilroy High and San Jose State alumnus lives in Gilroy with his wife, Lynn. Daughters Katelyn and Megan are both GHS alumni, and daughter Kelly is currently a student there.

Kuwada, who has more than 30 years teaching experience and 17 years in various leadership roles, is one of the founding members of CHS. He has been the science department chair as well as a digital arts instructor since 2009. The San Jose State University alumnus holds a tier 1 administrative credential from the Santa Clara County Office of Education. Kuwada and his wife, Marah, an academic coordinator at CHS, live in Gilroy with their two children, Ryan and Kylie.

Boehlke comes to South Valley Middle School from CHS, where he served as an English teacher and a technology teacher on special assignment. In the latter capacity, Boehlke managed site-wide professional development with a focus on data-driven assessments for both students and teachers. Boehlke is a San Francisco State University alumnus and holds an administrative credential from Concordia University of Irvine. He and his wife, Rachael, live in Hollister with their daughters, Scarlett and Magnolia.

Eric Kuwada

Mike Nebesnick

Zane Boehlke