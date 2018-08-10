Four Council incumbents face challengers

There are four City Council positions up for election in Nov. and all four incumbents are seeking reelection and face challengers.



Today, Aug.10, was the last day to file paperwork for a candidate, and the ballots are set. Voters will select three candidates to four year terms and one candidate to a two year term. All incumbents eligible to run have decided to.



In the race for three four-year council seats, there are six candidates, three of them incumbents. The incumbents include Marie Blankley, Dion Bracco and Peter Leroe-Muñoz. The other three candidates who have decided to run for four year terms are current Chair for the Gilroy Planning Commission, Tom Fischer, Reid Lerner and Tim Renggli.



For the two-year term there are three candidates running; current council member Daniel Harney, Carol Marques and Peter Flemming. Marques is currently a member of the Gilroy Parks and Recreation Committee.