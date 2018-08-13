Fatal accident causes severe delays

An accident Northbound on US 101 backed up traffic for several hours

South Valley commuters sat in gridlocked traffic this morning on US 101 due to a fatal collision south of Gilroy.



California Highway Patrol reported the 101 northbound route, south of State Route 25, was closed for about an hour due to the accident. Traffic continued to move slowly throughout the morning with cars being diverted onto State Route 129.



The accident was reported at 7:58 am, with traffic expected to remain clogged up until early afternoon. CHP posted an update of the incident on Twitter at 9am writing, “US-101 n/b s/of SR-25 closed due to a traffic collision. All traffic being diverted to SR-129. Please use SR-156 to SR-25 to circumvent the collision scene.”



Around 10:20 am CHP declared all lanes open on their Twitter thread, although some commuters still remained in traffic.



More details about the accident and traffic will be posted here as they are available.