Mary Hazelrigg

Mary was the beloved wife of Ernest (Topper) Hazelrigg. They were married for 39 years.



She worked for Coldwell Banker Realty as a realtor for 32 years, and prior to that, co-owner of Super Save Market in Gilroy.



Mary loved people and was always striking up conversations and endlessly telling jokes.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Topper, her two sisters, and six brothers.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Bill Childers; her grandchildren Bill Childers and Michelle Baxter (Jared); and eight great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Monday, August 20, 2018; at St. Mary Catholic Church in Gilroy at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.



She was the say-anything, laugh-at-everything; fun mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister that everyone adored. Her laughter will be sorely missed in this world.



Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.