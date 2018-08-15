Robert R. Method

Robert passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 81, on August 7, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.



Robert will be deeply missed by his loving wife Helga of 60 years, his four sons Robert (Vivian), Don (Maureen), Tom (Susan) and Dave (Nikole) as well as his ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Robert was born August 31, 1936 to parents Victor and Cecilia Method in Duluth Minnesota. He was the sixth of nine children in his family. At the age of 12 he and his family moved and settled in San Jose CA. Robert graduated from San Jose Technical High School. After graduation he joined the army and served for three years, mostly in Germany, where he met and married Helga, the love of his life. Shortly after marrying, Bob and Helga moved to San Jose and soon welcomed their first of four sons into the world.



In 1963 Bob began his 30-year career with Hewlett and Packard where he worked until his retirement. In 1973 Bob and Helga moved the family from San Jose to Gilroy where they have lived ever since. Robert was an active member in the Knights of Columbus. He shared a great love of sports with his family and loved working and raising animals of all kinds, with Helga, together on their small farm.



Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Gilroy, followed by Graveside Service at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.



For online condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com