All incumbents have filed to run for council

Six candidates have filed to run for four-year terms, two candidates have filed for two-year terms

Highly contested City Council races will be on the ballot this November for the city of Gilroy. Four city council positions are up for election in November and all four incumbents are seeking re-election.



The last day to file paperwork for a candidate was Friday, Aug. 10, and the ballots are set. Voters will select three candidates to four-year terms and one candidate to a two-year term.



In the race for three four-year council seats, there are six candidates, three of them incumbents. The incumbents include Marie Blankley, Dion Bracco and Peter Leroe-Muñoz. The other three candidates who have decided to run for four-year terms are Reid Lerner, Tim Renggli and Chair of the Gilroy Planning Commission, Tom Fischer.





For the two-year term there are two candidates running: Carol Marques and current Councilmember Daniel Harney. Marques is a member of the Gilroy Parks and Recreation Commission.



In order to vote by mail in the Nov. 6 election, a request for a mail in ballot must be made by Oct. 30. For the ballot to be counted it must be postmarked on or before Nov. 6, and received within three days of the election.