House fire displaces family of six

A local family, new to Gilroy after just moving from out of state, was displaced by a house fire on Quail Walk Drive the evening of Aug. 12, according to authorities.

Just after 7pm, Gilroy Fire responded to a call reporting a structure fire in the west Gilroy neighborhood. All three of the city’s engines responded to the fire on the 1500 block of Quail Walk Drive, according to Gilroy Fire EMS Division Chief Jim Wyatt. Crews were assisted by a CalFire engine in extinguishing the blaze.

The damage to the home displaced a family of six who had moved to Gilroy from Texas just 24 hours earlier, Wyatt said.

Gilroy Fire Operations Division Chief Mary Gutierrez described the damage to the home as “moderate structural smoke and water damage.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing, Wyatt said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters occurred, according to Wyatt.